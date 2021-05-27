Selected Testimony and Legislative Materials by Daniel “Dazza” Greenwood

Testimony before the Wyoming Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology, and Digital Innovation advocating for the Digital Identity Act, of which I was a key author.

Testimony before the US House advocating for the Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act (E-SIGN) at a hearing June 9, 1999 of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications, Trade and Consumer Protection. A sensible combination of this legislation and the corresponding Senate version was enacted into law by the 106th Congress as Public Law 106-229 and codified as 15 U.S.C. ch. 96.

Testimony before the US Senate advocating for the Government Paperwork Elimination Act, to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. This legislation to make federal forms available for people to file over the Internet was enacted into law by the 105th Congress as Public Law 105-277 and is mandatory for all agencies and departments.

Testimony before the US Senate on maintaining existing state-level consumer and other protections in federal legislation to authorize and govern the use of electronic authentication technology by financial institutions and other entities to the Subcommittee on Financial Services and Technology.

Testimony before the US House on forming a consistent state and federal legal framework fostering banking innovations and consumer credit protections to the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.

Testimony before the US House on forming a consistent state and federal legal framework enabling electronic commerce and removing obstacles to digital authentication to the Domestic and International Monetary Policy Subcommittee.

Presentation to the National Institute of Standards and Technology providing background and recommending approaches for developing law, policy and standards at the NIST Digital Signatures and Certificate Authorities Public Forum.