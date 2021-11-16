Skip to main content
CIVICS.com
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 16, 2021

AI Art Experiments

Examples of AI generated art I've been making recently.

by Dazza Greenwood
Published onDec 16, 2021
AI Art Experiments
·

I made AI-generated art and I can’t stop looking at it. It took hours of hit and miss attempts before slowly tuning input terms and styles to finally start getting results I like. Here are some examples.

I feel this dense urban vision, above, is my best result so far. However, with a lot of trail (and mostly errors), below are some more examples of the range of possibilities generated by this type of technology.

The Second Collection Follows

Above are the themes I’m currently working on but I may add more later.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
CIVICS.com
Published with