AI Art Experiments

I made AI-generated art and I can’t stop looking at it. It took hours of hit and miss attempts before slowly tuning input terms and styles to finally start getting results I like. Here are some examples.

I feel this dense urban vision, above, is my best result so far. However, with a lot of trail (and mostly errors), below are some more examples of the range of possibilities generated by this type of technology.

The Second Collection Follows

Above are the themes I’m currently working on but I may add more later.