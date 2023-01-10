Introduction to Generative AI for Law

Presentation to Washington DC Legal Hackers
This talk to Washington DC Legal Hackers was presented on February 10th, 2023, and covered some basic use cases, important limitations, and tips for getting better results with ChatGPT and other generative AI offerings for law and legal processes.
NOTE: For the current version of this page, see: https://www.civics.com/pub/dc-legal-hackers
Event Materials:
Event Page: https://www.meetup.com/DCLegalHackers/events/291452881
Event Video: https://youtu.be/Di22B60yj-I
Background Materials:
Recent MIT Workshop: https://law.mit.edu/pub/2023-workshop
Head-to-Head Comparison of ChatGPT on Fiduciary Duties: https://www.civics.com/pub/chatgpt-session-2022-12-17 and Claude+ on Fiduciary Duties: https://poe.com/s/XDKWXTP7RDFHbiLvECHP
Links mentioned in this presentation will be added to the CIVICS.com Generative AI page over time, along with other relevant resources on Legal Prompt Engineering: https://www.civics.com/ai