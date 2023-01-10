Skip to main content
CIVICS.com
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Feb 10, 2023

Introduction to Generative AI for Law

Presentation to Washington DC Legal Hackers

by Dazza Greenwood
Published onFeb 10, 2023
Introduction to Generative AI for Law

This talk to Washington DC Legal Hackers was presented on February 10th, 2023, and covered some basic use cases, important limitations, and tips for getting better results with ChatGPT and other generative AI offerings for law and legal processes.

NOTE: For the current version of this page, see: https://www.civics.com/pub/dc-legal-hackers

Generative AI for Law

Event Materials:

Background Materials:

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
CIVICS.com
Published with