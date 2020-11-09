Login to discuss
In this talk from 2020, I sketch out various legal issues and options arising from the soon-to-be emerging reality of widely deployed deep fakes.
On December 9th, 2020 I spoke at a very interesting event about deep fakes and the law (here: deepfakes.eventbrite.com). The event was co-sponsored by four chapters of LegalHackers.org from around the world: Moscow, Luxembourg, Saint Petersburg, and (my then hometown chapter) Boston.
You can find the slides I used for this presentation HERE. The slide deck is free and open, subject to the terms of the Creative Commons license. Your corrections, modifications, additions, and ideas are welcome in the comments below!