Skip to main content
CIVICS.com
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 09, 2020

Deep Fakes and the Law

In this talk from 2020, I sketch out various legal issues and options arising from the soon-to-be emerging reality of widely deployed deep fakes.

by Dazza Greenwood
Published onDec 09, 2020
Deep Fakes and the Law

On December 9th, 2020 I spoke at a very interesting event about deep fakes and the law (here: deepfakes.eventbrite.com). The event was co-sponsored by four chapters of LegalHackers.org from around the world: Moscow, Luxembourg, Saint Petersburg, and (my then hometown chapter) Boston.

Deepfakes | Technology • Impact • Regulation

You can find the slides I used for this presentation HERE. The slide deck is free and open, subject to the terms of the Creative Commons license. Your corrections, modifications, additions, and ideas are welcome in the comments below!

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
CIVICS.com
Published with