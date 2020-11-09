On December 9th, 2020 I spoke at a very interesting event about deep fakes and the law (here: deepfakes.eventbrite.com). The event was co-sponsored by four chapters of LegalHackers.org from around the world: Moscow, Luxembourg, Saint Petersburg, and (my then hometown chapter) Boston.

Deepfakes | Technology • Impact • Regulation

You can find the slides I used for this presentation HERE. The slide deck is free and open, subject to the terms of the Creative Commons license. Your corrections, modifications, additions, and ideas are welcome in the comments below!