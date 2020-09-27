I was honored to give an invited talk on “laying the groundwork for information society’s large scale public infrastructure” to the “Governing the Digital Society” (DGS) research group at Utrecht University on Tuesday 27 October 2020. The full video of the presentation and discussion period is posted directly below:

Digital Public Infrastructure



The event page: https://www.uu.nl/en/events/gds-webinar-2-dazza-greenwood

The research group page: https://www.uu.nl/en/research/governing-the-digital-society