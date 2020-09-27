Skip to main content
Published on Oct 27, 2020

Digital Public Infrastructure

Presentation to the “Governing the Digital Society” (DGS) research group at Utrecht University.

by Dazza Greenwood
I was honored to give an invited talk on “laying the groundwork for information society’s large scale public infrastructure” to the “Governing the Digital Society” (DGS) research group at Utrecht University on Tuesday 27 October 2020. The full video of the presentation and discussion period is posted directly below:

The event page: https://www.uu.nl/en/events/gds-webinar-2-dazza-greenwood

The research group page: https://www.uu.nl/en/research/governing-the-digital-society

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
