Skip to main content
CIVICS.com
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Oct 17, 2019

Harvard Law School Symposium on Liability for Autonomous Systems

Discussion on tort liability for autonomous systems with Bryan Casey of Stanford and Primavera De Filippi of Harvard.

by Dazza Greenwood
Published onOct 17, 2019
Harvard Law School Symposium on Liability for Autonomous Systems

I was honored to moderate and participate in the 2019 Harvard Legal Tech Symposium panel discussion on tort liability for autonomous systems with Bryan Casey of Stanford and Primavera De Filippi of Harvard.

Legal Tech in Torts: Liability for Autonomous Systems

For more information on this event, see: http://orgs.law.harvard.edu/techsoc/files/2019/09/LegalTech_Agenda.pdf

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
CIVICS.com
Published with